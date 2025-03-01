Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

