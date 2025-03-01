IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $437.11 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

