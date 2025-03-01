Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 85.25%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

