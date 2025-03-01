Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $44.40

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

