Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$78.45

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

TSE TOU opened at C$66.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.16. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$55.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market cap of C$24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.28 per share, with a total value of C$163,190.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,630.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,047,918. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

