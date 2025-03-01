Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.