Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBSI. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $130,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,682,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
