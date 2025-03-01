Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Q1 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GTBIF opened at $6.95 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.66 million.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

