Analysts Offer Predictions for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Q1 Earnings

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INR opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

