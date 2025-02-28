Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
ZSHGY stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zhongsheng Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.