Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

ZSHGY stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

See Also

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

