Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Amgen Q1 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.18 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.09.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $305.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

