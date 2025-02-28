Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Woodward Q2 Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

WWD opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $136.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.29.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,275.35. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $4,044,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after acquiring an additional 751,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $120,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Woodward by 135.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after buying an additional 570,124 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $31,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

