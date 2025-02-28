Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for BERY Q2 Earnings

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

