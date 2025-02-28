XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $33.69. XPEL shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 82,671 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $612,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,247.60. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 90.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $885.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.84.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

