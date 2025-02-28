What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Nordson Q2 Earnings?

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nordson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

