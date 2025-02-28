What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for WTTR Q2 Earnings?

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $349,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,828,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,818,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 51.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,174,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 355,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 2,354,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

