Wedbush Issues Optimistic Forecast for AutoZone Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $30.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $29.83. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $152.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $171.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $197.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,448.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,332.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,214.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,484.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AutoZone by 186.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AutoZone by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 592.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

