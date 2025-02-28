Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Decreases By 76.2%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIF. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

