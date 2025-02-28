Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Nordson Q3 Earnings

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $209.50 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nordson by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

