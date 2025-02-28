Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for MODG Earnings

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,995,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 148,451 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,934,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 881,535 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $3,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

