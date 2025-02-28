Q3 EPS Forecast for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.23.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at C$148.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$109.02 and a one year high of C$151.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$142.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$131.03.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

