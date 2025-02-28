Q3 EPS Estimates for BNS Lowered by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $690,746,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,580 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.