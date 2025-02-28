Q3 Earnings Estimate for HAIN Issued By Zacks Research

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,276,000 after buying an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 992,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,619,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

