Q2 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy Boosted by Roth Capital

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 525,450 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 470,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 336,668 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 535,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 209.3% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 220,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.4312 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.38%.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.