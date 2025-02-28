LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a growth of 349.7% from the January 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.42.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.13% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

