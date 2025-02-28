Leerink Partnrs Cuts Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

