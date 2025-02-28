Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 343.0% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $29.53 on Friday. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

