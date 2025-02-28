Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.80. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 4,975,926 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $894.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

