Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 346.2% in February

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the January 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.14% of Eyenovia worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Eyenovia Price Performance

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $205.60. The company has a market cap of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.