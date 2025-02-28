Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 347.6% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coffee by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

