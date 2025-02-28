Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $54.77, but opened at $59.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 1,542,361 shares.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

