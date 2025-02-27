Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.