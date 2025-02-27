Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

