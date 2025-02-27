Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 394 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $82.28 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.