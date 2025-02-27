Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 287.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

