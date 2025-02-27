Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – February 25th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, MoneyLion, and BTC Digital are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the digital currency ecosystem, such as those involved in cryptocurrency mining, trading, or blockchain technology development. These stocks are traded on traditional stock exchanges and can be influenced by both conventional market dynamics and the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,534,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,112,094. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 10,678,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,687,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,082,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $534.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.65.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,317,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $342.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 3.46.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 605,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Shares of NYSE ML traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,968. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $951.02 million, a PE ratio of 389.34 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of METX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 260,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. BTC Digital has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.93.

