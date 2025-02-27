Sigma Planning Corp Sells 210 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $22,849,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NICE by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $144.89 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $144.62 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

