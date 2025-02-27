Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,415.20. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,786. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

