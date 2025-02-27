Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $244.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $121.18 and a 1-year high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.68.
Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,265.74. The trade was a 28.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
