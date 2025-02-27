Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,332.44. The trade was a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

