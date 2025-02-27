Ieq Capital LLC Sells 12,243 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 77.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 382,851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 56.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 357,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 27.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,233 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 169.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $955.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $115,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 341,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,810.98. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,456.77. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

