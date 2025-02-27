Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of YOU opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

