Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6,907.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,198,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,278 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UBS stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.