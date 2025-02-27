Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after purchasing an additional 661,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.