Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $1,626,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,945,767.16. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $609,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,042.04. The trade was a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,256 over the last ninety days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

