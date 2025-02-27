Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 500 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,584 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,645,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $6,106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,275,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $283.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.57 and a 1 year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

