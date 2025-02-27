Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,713,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,372,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 264,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $5,519,962 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $202.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

