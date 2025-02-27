Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 73,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,458 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,063,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 115,109 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

