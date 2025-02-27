First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 176 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.23. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.65 and a 12-month high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

