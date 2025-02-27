First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $5,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,519,977.04. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,108 shares of company stock worth $71,721,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

